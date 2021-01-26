BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.24. BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 million and a PE ratio of -7.00.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

