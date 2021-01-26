Argus Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $30.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 243,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,040,910. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 330,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

