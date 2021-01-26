EEStor Co. (ESU.V) (CVE:ESU) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

EEStor Co. (ESU.V) (CVE:ESU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. EEStor Co. (ESU.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,150 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About EEStor Co. (ESU.V) (CVE:ESU)

EEStor Corporation, through its subsidiary, EEStor, Inc, focuses on providing electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies in Canada. The company was formerly known as ZENN Motor Company Inc and changed its name to EEStor Corporation in April 2015. EEStor Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

