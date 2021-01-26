Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,691,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

