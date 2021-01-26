Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

