OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

Shares of NYSE OFG traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. 1,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,218.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

