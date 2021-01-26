Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.75 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $128.07 million and $2.75 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00052789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00128007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00286455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00069762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037493 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 443,311,462 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

