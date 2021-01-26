Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLR. Truist upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 51,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

