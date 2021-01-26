Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,941 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Dorman Products worth $77,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.10. 72,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

