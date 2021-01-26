Teradyne (TER) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER):

1/25/2021 – Teradyne is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $162.00.

1/18/2021 – Teradyne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.00.

1/13/2021 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teradyne is driven by strength in Semiconductor Test and System Test businesses. It continues to benefit from growing memory market exposure, robust Test demand and a strong product lineup. The company’s lean cost structure and strong balance sheet remain positives. Additionally, management is optimistic about the Universal Robots acquisition and continuous design wins. We believe that the company has significant growth opportunities in the high-growth wireless test market in the long haul. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, Teradyne’s sluggish HDD business due to a slowdown in the PC market poses a major concern. Further, weakness in the mobility test market also remains a concern.”

1/11/2021 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $130.00.

12/14/2020 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Teradyne is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,801. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $143.40.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Teradyne by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

