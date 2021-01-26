Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 12th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$13.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of C$8.85 and a one year high of C$19.72. The firm has a market cap of C$916.42 million and a PE ratio of -61.58.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$166.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIA has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.55.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

