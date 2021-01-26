Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 12th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.
Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$13.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of C$8.85 and a one year high of C$19.72. The firm has a market cap of C$916.42 million and a PE ratio of -61.58.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$166.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
