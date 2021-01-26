Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several analysts recently commented on ELEEF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

ELEEF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.