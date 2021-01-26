Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,545,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,766.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,630.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

