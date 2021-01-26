EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

