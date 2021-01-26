DeFi Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $5.22 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00014496 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $903,983.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00052371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00128580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00284045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00071642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00069820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037300 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

