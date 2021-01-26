Peony Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,763.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Peony has a total market cap of $50,778.37 and $2,763.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Peony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,429,244 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

