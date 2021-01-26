Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives $4.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGDPF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of MGDPF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 208,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,413. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

