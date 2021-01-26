Everex Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market cap of $6.72 million and $182,320.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.42 or 0.00798763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.51 or 0.04260860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

