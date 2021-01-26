Auctus (AUC) Market Cap Tops $5.98 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded up 72.4% against the US dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $17,831.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.42 or 0.00798763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.51 or 0.04260860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,908,410 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

