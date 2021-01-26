ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Tops $225,482.67

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 63.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZPER has traded up 75% against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $225,482.67 and $455.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00064832 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004031 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003601 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003074 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

