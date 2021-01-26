Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.90. 10,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,839. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.30. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

