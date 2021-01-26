D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $81.83 and last traded at $81.83, with a volume of 30931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.97.

The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

