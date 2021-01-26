Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 9,208 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 224.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $325.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

