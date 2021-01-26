Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 296,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,040,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,075,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 440,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,994,000 after buying an additional 150,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

