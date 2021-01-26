Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Flagstar Bancorp traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 5214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

