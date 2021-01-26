ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 16,790 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.