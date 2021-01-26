Somerset Trust Co Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.85 billion, a PE ratio of -108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

