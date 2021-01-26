NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NEP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.20. 4,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEP. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.