Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

SHOP traded down $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,201.78. 13,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,505. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,156.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,039.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

