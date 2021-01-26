Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Shares of ISTR opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Investar has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $183.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

