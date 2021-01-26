Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.78

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.78 and last traded at $94.42, with a volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 65,119 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

