Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Union Pacific by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.