Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $24.25 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $24,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,645,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

CHKP stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.52. 11,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,765. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.35 and its 200 day moving average is $123.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

