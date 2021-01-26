Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205,229 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 2.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $89,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 77,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,362. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.