TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in The Allstate by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.