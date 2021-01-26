The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Cut by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.