TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $711,000 Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,693 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

GSY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.59.

