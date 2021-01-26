Lathrop Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 4.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $518.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.70. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

