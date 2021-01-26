PFG Advisors Sells 5,475 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

