Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of PZA stock opened at C$9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.04 million and a PE ratio of 12.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.26 and a twelve month high of C$10.09.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

