SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $158.76

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.76 and last traded at $157.81, with a volume of 27537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.