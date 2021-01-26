LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.85

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 2529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 49.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

