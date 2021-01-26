Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 140166 upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.