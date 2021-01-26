Diamond Reaches 1-Day Volume of $753.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $753.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003918 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001135 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00078853 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,566,446 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

