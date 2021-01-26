TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 145,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,149,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,391. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average is $222.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

