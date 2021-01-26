Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 15,279 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,819,000 after buying an additional 970,623 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,611,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Relx by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 26.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 97,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

