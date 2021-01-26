Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.84.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.89. 2,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.47, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

