Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 0.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,150,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $728.80. 2,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $700.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

