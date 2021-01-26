Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 282,188 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 356.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. 6,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,021. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.