BitcoinHD (BHD) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.24 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $13.24 million and $16.60 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00006839 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

